How many companions are in Starfield?

Starfield is Bethesda’s first new IP to be released in over 25 years, but that doesn’t mean the game won’t be similar to the developer’s other titles. Like in the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series, you will be able to meet and add companions for your journey in Starfield.

These companions will come with their dialogue and will mainly be used to look after your ship or base while you’re away as well as join your party to act as a sidekick. Different companions will have varying stats, personalities, and proficiencies, so there will be some thought in deciding which companion is best suited for a certain role. Thanks to some pre-release details and footage, we know of several confirmed companions that will be in Starfield at launch, as well as the total number of companions you will be able to meet.

Below, you can see which companions have been confirmed so far and how many you can expect to encounter.

Every confirmed companion in Starfield so far

At this point, which is just over a week away from the full release of Starfield, we know of seven confirmed companions. We have heard these companions’ names as well as a little of their backstory.

You can see who they are and what their role will be as your companion in the list below:

Adoring Fan – Crew Member

Barrett – Constellation Companion

Heller – Crew Member

Marika Boros – Crew Member

Sam Coe – Constellation Companion

Sarah Morgan – Constellation Companion

VASCO – Crew Member

Sam Coe is one of the main companions in Starfield. | Image via Bethesda

The difference between a Constellation Companion and a Crew Member is the Constellation Companions play a bigger role in your overall story in Starfield. They have unique dialogue lines, romance options, and questlines that you can complete to further understand their backstory. The Crew Members are lesser companions that you can meet along your journey, but you will still be able to interact with them on your ship or at your base.

You will be able to pick and choose what companions fulfill which roles in Starfield. For example, you can assign one companion the task of running a certain base or you can bring them in your party to go on quests and help you out in combat situations. Any companions that you don’t directly assign to a role will simply fill in as Crew Members wherever they are needed.

How many total companions are in Starfield?

As confirmed by Bethesda’s leading man Todd Howard, there will be over 20 companions in Starfield. This includes four main Constellation Companions and the rest are considered Crew Members. Currently, we know of Barrett, Sam Coe, and Sarah Morgan as Constellation Companions, so one more has yet to be revealed.

It’s unclear where you will be able to meet these companions and other crew members, but I would assume you can find them across different planets in the galaxy. While the main cities in Starfield might hold a majority of the possible companions, there could also be one or two far off the beaten path.

