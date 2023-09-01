How to meet your parents with the Kid Stuff Trait in Starfield

One of the more intriguing Traits that you can pick up during the character creator portion of Starfield is called “Kid Stuff.” This Trait actually gives you a father and a mother that you can visit at any time during your grand space journey.

The caveat with having parents is that you need to send them 2 percent of all credits you make every single week that you’re alive. I found this to not make a lot of sense, and you’ll see why once you learn where your parents are living. In any case, if you want to go and visit your parents, you will have to wait to do so until you’re around a few hours into the game. Then, you can follow a quest to meet Mom and Dad.

In the guide below, I’ll explain these steps more in-depth so you know exactly how to visit your parents anytime you want in Starfield.

How to visit your parents in Starfield

For starters, if you’re already past the character creator and you did not select the Kid Stuff Trait, it appears that there is no way to change that decision. I have not come across any method to add a new Trait once you’re done with the character creator. This means if you don’t have Kid Stuff, you will likely never be able to see your parents.

The Kid Stuff Trait is like a reverse allowance. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you did select Kid Stuff, then all you have to do is wait until you complete the Old Neighborhood mission for Constellation. More specifically, you need to make it back to The Lodge, which is the headquarters of Constellation in New Atlantis on Jemison. At The Lodge, speak to Noel, the scientist who has been studying the Artifacts. She will give you a “Note from Dad,” which you can read from the “Notes” tab in your inventory.

Reading the note will start a new quest in the Activities tab of your mission log. Here, you find out your parents are in Pioneer Tower, which is an apartment complex in the Residential District of New Atlantis.

Pioneer Tower is where your parents live. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get there, ride the New Atlantis Train (NAT) to the Residential District and then follow the quest marker to reach Pioneer Tower. The building is right in front of a few large trees. You can enter the elevator to reach the “Family Apartments” level of the building and then walk toward your parents’ apartment.

Upon entering the apartment, you will be greeted by both your mom and dad and you can tell them about your new position as a member of Constellation and what you’ve been up to since you last saw them. Some additional conversation topics are also available.

Is the Kid Stuff Trait worth it in Starfield?

Unless you’re dead set on having parents in Starfield, then I would recommend staying away from this Trait. While it’s not inherently bad, sending 2 percent of your credits every week can really add up over time, especially as you accrue credits and are trying to buy something like a new ship.

The one upside to having parents is they will send you gifts from time to time. One of the gifts is called Sir Livingstone’s Pistol, which your parents give you after you successfully pay them for the first time. This is a unique pistol that I don’t believe you can get from anywhere else in Starfield. Your parents will also send you other weapons and armor at various times.

Lastly, you will be able to randomly encounter your parents in a few different locations across the galaxy, so it does add a layer of content to your journey. Still, I don’t think it’s worth sending them thousands of credits over your playthrough.

