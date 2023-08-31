Starfield: All Constellation missions

Constellation is the first faction in Starfield that you will join and the source of the story’s main questline. As you seek to find the Artifacts and explore the mysteries of the galaxy, you will meet companions, complete missions, and uncover deep secrets of the universe. Before embarking on this galaxy-spanning quest, you might want to know exactly how many missions Constellation involves.

Constellation has the longest main questline for any faction in Starfield, along with plenty of side quests for companions that you can also complete. Even if you complete the main storyline, you can still take on Constellation’s various side missions and join other factions. Whether you are just getting started or looking to see your progress, these are all the Constellation missions in Starfield.

All Constellation faction missions in Starfield

There are 19 total Starfield main story missions for the Constellation faction. This does not count the various side quests that you can pick up from fellow faction members or the ‘Powers From Beyond’ quests that can help you unlock unique gravitational powers.

Vasco is just one of many companions you will unlock through Constellation | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below are all Constellation missions in order:

One Small Step

The Old Neighborhood

The Empty Nest

Back to Vectera

Into the Unknown

All That Money Can Buy

Starborn

Further into the Unknown

Short Sighted

No Sudden Moves

High Price to Pay

Unity

In Their Footsteps

Unearthed

Final Glimpses

Missed Beyond Measure

Entangled

Revelation

One Giant Leap

Related How to smuggle contraband in Starfield

Constellation’s main story quest will first have you collect various versions of the mysterious artifact you first found on Vectera. After making contact with the ominous Starborn faction, you will then seek to learn greater, fundamental truths about the universe, The Unity, and Earth’s true fate.

Depending on your decisions, the outcome of certain quests may change, though this is the set series of main story quests that you will complete through Starfield.

About the author