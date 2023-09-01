How to earn money faster in Starfield

Earning Starfield’s in-game currency fast is the best way to get yourself the best upgrades. Even if you’re looking to stock up on Med Packs, you’ll need all the money you can find. But how do you earn money fast in Starfield?

There are multiple ways to earn cash in Starfield, and they’re relatively simple. Instead of trudging through landscape after landscape, and slowly accruing credits, follow the instructions below to be the richest explorer in the universe.

Some efforts are definitely more effective than others, but keeping these in mind as you go from place to place can be the difference between having the best ship upgrades and a mediocre flying vessel.

How to earn credits faster in Starfield

That wreckage could be your ticket to the big leagues. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

1) Scavenge Dead Bodies

The tried and tested looting system reigns supreme in Starfield. Scavenging all the dead bodies you find in Starfield is a simple yet effective method of earning Benjamin. As you traverse the known universe, you’ll encounter a lot of bodies, some dead and some alive. This is where having sticky fingers is an excellent trait to possess.

Scavenging also goes hand in hand with the next tip.

2) Selling your loot

Now you’ve borrowed items from the dead, selling this loot is the next step. Selling weapons, armor, and packs will pave your way to millionaire status. Purple and Blue items are among the best items you can find for earning credits, so sell those whenever you get the chance.

3) Sell Organic Matter

Finding Noel is a must if you’re looking to fill your pockets. I headed to The Lodge at New Atlantis to find Noel. As you’re completing the various other tips I’ve shared, make sure you’re leaving enough room for organic materials.

These organic materials can be sold to Noel. Keep an eye out for Plants or animal remains for Noel and you’ll earn a pretty penny.

4) Non faction quests

Talk to everyone around you. Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Begging for cash is something I am absolutely not above. Fortunately, Starfield lets me take advantage of my scabbing skills by asking individuals in a not-so-polite way for money. While you’re taking on non-faction quests, you can demand more money as you’re negotiating the mission guidelines.

As you’re chatting to the various characters around the solar system, there’ll be chat prompts that implore a more aggressive style of communication. This is what you want.

5) Faction Quests

Instead of lowering yourself to my level, you’re more than welcome to do the right thing. This means completing faction quests without demanding more cash. These quests will give you thousands upon completion and get you further into the story.

