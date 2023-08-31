Starfield: All United Colonies Missions

The United Colonies is the first major faction outside of Constellation that you can join in Starfield. By speaking to Commander Tuala at the MAST section of New Atlantis, you can join the United Colonies volunteer force, the Vanguard, and potentially earn the perks of UC citizenship.

Like all other factions in Starfield, the United Colonies contains a lengthy main questline alongside various other side quests. If you want to earn extra credits, level up, or find unique rewards, I highly recommend signing up for the Vanguard, or any other faction, for that matter.

Before you start your journey in the United Colonies, you might want to know exactly what you’re in for, or, if you’ve already joined, you may wonder how much longer you have left in the questline. Either way, these are all the main storyline quests for the United Colonies faction in Starfield.

All United Colonies faction missions in Starfield

The United Colonies main questline contains a total of nine missions. Depending on how you end the story, there could be more side quests to pick up from Commander Tuala, or another character you meet much later on in the story. Below are all nine quests for the UC in Starfield:

Grunt Work

Delivering Devils

Friends Like These

The Devils You Know

War Relics

Hostile Intelligence

A Legacy Forge

The United Colonies main questline primarily revolves around the banned practice of Xenowarfare, or the use of alien creatures in war. Following the Colony Wars, you discover that even though this practice has been banned galaxy-wide, Terrormorphs are still mysteriously appearing across planets.

I highly recommend picking up the UC’s faction storyline as it has multiple worthwhile benefits. Firstly, the later missions stock you up on weapons, health aids, and ammo, while giving you access to some of the best armor sets in Starfield. If you complete the quest, you will also gain UC citizenship, which grants you a penthouse in New Atlantis, alongside discounts on all goods purchased on UC planets. Finally, you also receive a massive disbursement of credits that will make other purchases much easier.

