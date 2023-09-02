How to get Iron in Starfield

Finding Iron in Starfield is something you can do right off the bat during your playthrough. As you land on various planets throughout the galaxy, you’ll be able to mine this rocky gold mine and store it away in your backpack.

There are countless different minerals, fauna, and flora to discover as you traverse each and every planet, and each different object has its own importance and price. Fortunately, Iron is one of the easiest rocks to find.

This won’t take too long, I found Iron within the first 30 minutes of my playthrough, and you’ll find it just as fast. If you’re relatively new to Starfield, I recommend going scavenging instead of looking for vendors. This is because not only will you not have enough money, but it’ll give you a chance to explore.

How to find Iron in Starfield

Mining

Here is your first stop for all your Iron needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for Fe to find Iron on Kreet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you’re scouring different planets keep an eye out for the elemental abbreviation “Fe”. Once you’ve spotted this particular atomic symbol, you’ve found yourself some Iron.

You can find Iron all over the place on Kreet. This Moon of Anselon has Iron deposits that can easily be excavated with the Cutter you received at the start of the game. Simply shoot the Cutter at the Iron deposit to cut that bad boy into pieces small enough for your tiny human hands.

Spending Credits

For players with credits to spare, Starfield’s various resource vendors might be the next best option. To save yourself some time, head to Jane’s Goods and the UC Exchange in Cydonia, or the Jemison Mercantile at New Atlantis.

These will set you back a varying amount of credits but will save you tons of time in the process. Fortunately, if you’re not only looking for Iron, these stores will also provide tons of other materials to purchase and even a platform for you to sell your goods.

