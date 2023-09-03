In Starfield, you’ll collect various natural and inorganic resources needed for for crafting and building. Tungsten is one of the solid elements you’ll come across while exploring the galaxy, and if you’re to succeed in Starfield, you need to know how to mine this resource.

The lustrous metal spawns on various planets and moons, and I’ve found a few locations you can visit to easily get some. Here’s how to get Tungsten in Starfield.

Where to find Tungsten in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Several planets and moons have Tungesten, and I first stumbled upon it on Voss (moon of Olivas) in the Alpha Centauri system. To mine this resource, simply use your Cutter weapon to laser the elemental deposit. Keep in mind that Voss is an exceptionally cold moon (-76 degrees), so you’ll need to be prepared accordingly before visiting this area.

Tungsten’s chemical name is Wolfram. Keep an eye out for the (W) elemental symbol while scanning different planets and moons in the galaxy. When visiting different star systems, it’s ideal to scan all the planets and moons to see the available elements and resources.

I also found Tungsten on the planet Bondar in the Alpha Centauri System. However, this planet has hazardous dust storms, heat waves, and various toxic gases that can cause Lung Damage, Coughing, and other ailments. I wouldn’t recommend visiting this planet without the proper medical items in your inventory.

You need Tungsten to build storage containers and other essential structures at Outposts. If you’re looking to create bases on several planets, I suggest harvesting this resource in bulk. But if exploring planets to find Tungsten gets tedious, you can always buy it from a vendor.

Where to buy Tungsten in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Jemison Mercantile is the best place to purchase multiple resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tungsten usually costs 16 credits, or 14 with the Commerce skill. Here are some of the shops you can visit to get Tungsten in Starfield:

Jemison Mercantile (in the spaceport area in New Atlantis on planet Jemison ). Speak to Amoli Bava to purchase Tungsten (on the Resources tab).

(in the spaceport area in on planet ). UC Distribution (in the Commercial District area in New Atlantis on planet Jemison). Speak to Wes Teng to buy Tungsten.

(in the area in New Atlantis on planet Jemison). Seighart’s Outfitters (near the spaceport area in Neon on planet Volii Alpha ). Speak to Dietrich Sieghart to purchase this inorganic resource. This NPC also sells items like Sealant.

(near the spaceport area in on planet ). Jae Montreal’s Store (in New Homestead on the Titan moon in the Sol system ). Interact with Jae to purchase Tungsten.

(in on the moon in the ).

How to farm Tungsten in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you can always visit different planets to find and scavenge Tungsten, I discovered a solid method to reliably farm it. Visit the New Homestead landmark on Titan (Jupiter’s Moon) in the Sol system. Speak to Jae Montreal to access his shop, and you can buy Tungsten on the Resources tab. I bought it for 14 credits with the Commerce skill.

Buy the full amount from Jae, then go upstairs to one of the suites in the facilities room. Here you’ll find a few beds; sleep for around eight hours, then return to the vendor. You’ll find that his Tungsten stock has refreshed, allowing you to keep buying more. Remember to get your full eight hours’ sleep for this process to work. You’ll also get the Well Rested bonus with a +10 percent XP gain. Repeat this process to easily farm Tungsten.

About the author