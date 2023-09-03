How to get Sealant in Starfield

In Starfield, you can collect various items and resources by exploring different planets, and Sealant is one of them.

This is a common organic component that is used for several crafting purposes. You can also purchase this item from some of the vendors in the game. Naturally, you need to know how to get this resource easily.

Where to buy Sealant in Starfield

Sealant is a common organic resource costing six credits Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sealant is a fairly common resource, sold by numerous vendors across the vast galaxy. You can purchase this item by visiting these vendors. I found this item first at the Jemison Mercantile shop located in the spaceport area in New Atlantis on the Jemison planet.

Jemison Mercantile is the best place to purchase multiple resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with Amoli Bava at this shop, scroll down to the Resources tab, and purchase the item for six credits. Remember, if you have the Commerce skill unlocked, purchasing items will cost 10 percent less.

Here are some of the other shops you can visit to purchase Sealant in Starfield:

Outlands – Commercial District (New Atlantis, Jemison)

– Commercial District (New Atlantis, Jemison) UC Distribution – Commercial District (New Atlantis, Jemison)

– Commercial District (New Atlantis, Jemison) Apex Electronics – The Well (New Atlantis, Jemison)

– The Well (New Atlantis, Jemison) Sieghart’s Outfitters – (Neon, Volii Alpha)

– (Neon, Volii Alpha) Newill’s Goods – (Neon, Volii Alpha)

Newill’s shop has some rare items and resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to harvest Sealant in Starfield (Fallen Star Palm Map location)

Harvest Sealant from the Fallen Palm Trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sealant is an essential Resource, and if you are not looking to spend any credits to purchase it, then I have a trick to assist you. Sealant can be harvested, and I found it on a planet called Andromas II in the Andromas System. I found Sealant from the Fallen Star Palm trees in the Savannah region on Andromas II.

Scan the Fallen Star Palm trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I landed near the Industrial Outpost area on Andromas II and searched around this location to find Fallen Star Palm. You can use your scanner to spot these trees from a distance. Once you are close to the trees, simply harvest Sealant from them.

For a better idea of where to find these Fallen Star Palm trees, check the yellow circle on the map image below.

Fallen Star Palm trees are located between the landing port and Industrial Outpost. Image by Dot Esports

Sealant is an extremely useful Resource, especially if you are looking to build Outposts on different planets with various structures to sustain them. My first visit to Mars to harvest Chlorine gave me a fair idea of how important this item can be. I collected Sealant in bulk and then stored it in the Cargo Hold of my ship.

