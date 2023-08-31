Starfield: How to store items in your ship’s cargo hold

Loot hounds in Starfield will find themselves playing in a whole universe of items to pick up. From rare resources to picture frames, the desire to just take everything is almost overwhelming. What will limit you is how much you can actually carry. This is where your ship’s cargo hold comes into play.

How to store items in your ship’s cargo hold

To move items to your ship’s cargo hold, you will use either the Cargo Hold Panel on your ship or the Ship section of the main menu. Both will allow you to transfer goods to and from the ship. An important thing to keep in mind is that you can sell goods to vendors while speaking to them directly from the ship. You do not need to carry the goods with you. The annoying part is that you cannot sell directly from the inventory of your companions.

The Cargo Hold Panel

Screenshot by Dot Esports

All ships should (sorry, I haven’t managed to see the inside of the seemingly endless ships in Starfield) contain a cargo hold panel. It will usually be somewhere near the captain’s seat. Interacting with this panel will bring up the cargo hold.

Hover over the panel and select the Transfer option, which will be R on the mouse and keyboard and X on a controller. After that, hit the button prompt in the bottom right corner to switch to your inventory, which will be Q on mouse and keyboard and LB on a controller. Now, select the items you wish to move into your ship’s cargo hold, and then just move them over.

The Ship Menu

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you open the main ship menu by hitting H on your keyboard or the menu button on your controller, you can access the cargo hold directly from there by hitting the prompted button in the bottom corner. From here, you can follow the same instructions as above to move your items around. You can do this from outside your ship, but you do need to be reasonably close for the option to work.

How to increase the size of your cargo hold

There are two ways to increase the size of your cargo hold. The first is to purchase a whole new ship with much more space. There are some ships designed for cargo runs that will have huge cargo holds, allowing you to carry tremendous volumes and earn plenty of cash running delivery jobs.

The other way is to go into the shipbuilder when you are at a destination that will allow it. The first such destination is New Atlantis at the start of the game. Here, you can replace your cargo hold with something larger or attach more cargo space to the rear or sides of your ship.

How to carry more weight

Screenshot by Dot Esports

A major aspect of all this is that you may just want to carry more items yourself. The reason this will be a pressing issue for many players is that if you are carrying more than your maximum allowable weight, you will burn through oxygen and generate CO2 very quickly. To increase the weight that you carry, you will need to invest skill points in the Weight Lifting skill under the Physical section of the skills menu. At Rank 4, the Weight Lifting skill will allow you to carry an additional 100 kilograms of weight, which is quite considerable.

While it is not connected to how much you can carry, this is also a good time to mention the Commerce skill. If you plan on looting and trading a lot, it is a must. It will allow you to buy items for less and sell them for more.

Don’t forget about your companion

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your companion can also carry items. If you interact with them, you will get the option to trade gear. This will allow you to move items between your inventories. While this is very useful if you suddenly find yourself with too much gear and are too far from your ship, you cannot access your companion from the ship menu and will need to ferry items between the two via your own inventory. It’s a good idea to load your companion up with things that you might need on a mission, such as ammo, some spare weapons, and healing items. This leaves you free to carry only the essentials and then grab all the loot you find.

The Adoring Fan that you can get from the Hero Worshipped trait is actually a great option here as he comes with the Weight Lifting skill and can carry a lot of items for you.

