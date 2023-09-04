Starfield is packed to the brim with different resources so finding the perfect guide to find a specific item is necessary. While each planet is completely different for everyone, there are certain places you can go to get Ionic Liquids in Starfield.

I’ve ventured from planet after planet in search of Ionic Liquids, and fortunately for you, I eventually found them. It won’t take long to find them at all, and all you have to do is get your boots to the ground and go for a hunt.

Odds are you’ll find these types of resources going for a wander on a variety of different planets. So keeping notes isn’t the worst idea when playing Starfield, but if you haven’t jotted any down, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Ionic Liquids in Starfield

Plenty of resources to go around on Niira. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Prepare for an “extreme environment” as you head to Niira. This beautiful region has a ton of different resources you can add to your collection. Located in the Nairon system, you’ll find the low gravity an easy thing to navigate as you bounce from rock to rock.

You’ll be able to find Ionic Liquid either near the Abandoned locations or even near the hot springs as you roam the planet avoiding enemy robots shooting you as you exit your ship.

Look for the abbreviation IL as you wander around the rough terrain. Keep an eye out for pirates scattered around the landing areas, they will appear out of nowhere.

You’ll also be able to find other resources like:

Argon

Benzene

Chlorine

Copper

Fluorine

Ionic Liquids

Nickel

Water

There are also bounty hunters flying around the planet itself, so don’t be surprised if you get stopped immediately like I did. If you’re not prepared for a fight, you’ll have a rough time. But on the plus side, you’ll be able to find plenty of Ionic Liquid in random pockets on the surface of Niira, if you make it down in one piece.

