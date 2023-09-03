How to get Europium in Starfield

In-organic resources are plentiful throughout the settled systems in Starfield, with Europium being among the rarer materials. Crafting and research projects will often require such resources, though it is often unclear exactly where you can farm these items.

Like many other resources in Starfield, you can elect to either purchase Europium or venture out into the stars to find it yourself. While buying your needed material might help immediately, you should always consider setting up an outpost to better farm the material if you find yourself needing it often.

If you are trying to find Europium in Starfield, here is where you will need to go.

Where to purchase Europium in Starfield

The best spot to purchase Europium in Starfield that I have found is in the city of Neon, located on the Volii Alpha planet. Here, you can find the Miner’s League inside of Neon’s Core, where Saburo Okadigbo sells a variety of resources, ranging from common to exotic.

Since Europium is considered an exotic material, you should expect to pay slightly more than the average resource. At the Miner’s League, it will cost you about 38 credits per node. Though one or two won’t cost you too much, that can quickly add up if you need a lot for your projects.

Where to find Europium in Starfield

Purchasing Europium certainly is not your only option, as you can always venture out into space to find it for yourself. So far, I have come across two moons where the exotic resource can be found, albeit infrequently.

First, Navacci, the moon of Polvo in the Valo System (located directly be Narion), is a good source of the material. Second, Andraphon, the moon Sumati, can be found in the Narion system and similarly boasts the exotic material.

Given that Europium is exotic, I would highly recommend investing points into your Geology and Scanning skills to better find and harvest the resource. Since the resource drops rather infrequently, I would also urge you to set up an outpost on either moon and create an extractor to passively farm Europium instead of waiting for a couple of lucky breaks.

About the author