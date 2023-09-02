How to get Water in Starfield

Finding water sounds like the most simple task in Starfield but you’d be surprised. This is something that had me searching aimlessly for much longer than it should have.

Like other resources in Starfield, water is used for specific upgrades so you’ll want to have some on hand in case the need arises. Fortunately, once you know how to find it, water isn’t something that’s going to cause you too much trouble.

Here’s everything you need to know so that you can start collecting water as you journey across the starfields.

How to get Water (H2O) in Starfield

This is how Water appears in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Water, like in real life, is in abundance across Starfield so you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding this resource. All you’ll need to do is head to a planet that has water—which is many of them.

When in the map screen you can hover over a planet to see the resources it contains. From here look for H2O—the molecular structure of water—and venture into the planet that contains it. Once here, you’ll want to take out your scanner and start scanning rocks nearby.

Water is found as an ice deposit. Once you locate an ice deposit simply take out the Cutter tool and fire it at the ice. Doing this will melt the ice leaving you with that sweet H20 that you’re after. As usual, you can find H2O in your resources inventory and stock up on as much as you may need for the upgrades you have planned.

The greatest part about water is that you can get it from the very start of the game. It is found in abundance across Levison so just head there and start exploring. It shouldn’t take long at all until you’re drowning in the stuff—hopefully not literally.

