Some of Starfield’s resources can be found everywhere in the galaxy, while others can be more tricky to find. Palladium falls in the category of the latter.

This resource is one of the many in Starfield you’ll need to use for crafting purposes during your playthrough, so knowing how to find it is integral to success. During my playthrough, I was fortunate enough to stumble upon it by accident, but with the right idea, you can find it in no time.

Here’s how to get Palladium in Starfield

Here is what Palladium looks like in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like many other resources in Starfield, Palladium can be found on the surface across rock faces for your simple mining needs. Also, you can do it via Outpost mining if you’re looking for an abundance.

To find Palladium, first head to the map and seek out a planet boasting the periodic table sign Pd. This is what represents Palladium and tells you the planet is worth exploring for the substance. Click LB to inspect the planet’s surface and locate where the biggest Palladium supplies can be found. Simply head on down and get searching.

When you land, head out with your scanner active until you stumble upon the resource. You can mine Palladium with the cutter so make sure that’s equipped and start blasting. Once finished you’ll now have some in your inventory.

While this is perfect to get small amounts, Outpost mining is going to be the best bet for mass production. Of course, this does take further resources and time investment so you may choose to stick with the former.

Finally, you can purchase Palladium from vendors. While it will cost you, this is a handy thing to know should you need it in a pinch.

That said, I bit the bullet and got searching to save the credits.

