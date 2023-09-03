How to get Alkanes in Starfield

Alkanes are one of the many, many resources necessary for research and crafting in Starfield. Considering the wide amount of planets and materials found across the settled systems, it is not always abundantly clear where to find alkanes.

Like almost all other resources in Starfield, you can choose to either venture out into the galaxy and find alkane yourself or find a specific vendor who sells the material. While not all resources are purchasable, there are several who do sell large amounts of alkane. If you are looking for alkanes in Starfield, here is where you need to go.

Where to purchase Alkanes in Starfield

The UC Distribution Center is a convenient spot to buy other materials as well | Screenshot by Dot Esports

So far, I have found two vendors that sell Alkanes in Starfield. The first is sold at UC Distribution in the Commercial District of New Atlantis on the planet Jemison, with the merchant being Wen Tseng. The second source of alkanes is Dietrich Sieghart in Sieghart’s Outfitters on Neon, located on the planet Volii Alpha.

Both of these merchants sell large amounts of alkanes, likely enough to finish whichever crafting project you are undertaking. Though the weight of individual alkanes isn’t too much, it can quickly add up, especially if you are already almost overencumbered. Due to this, I highly recommend traveling with a companion to help carry your load.

Where to find Alkanes in Starfield

Gamow can be found in the remote System of Delta Pavonis | Screenshot by Dot Esports The Moon of Kreet isn’t too far from where you start in Starfield | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have the credits to spare on Alkanes, you can always venture out into space to find the resource for yourself. So far, I have found two reliable locations to farm alkanes. The first location is on the planet Gamow in the Delta Pavonis System. The second is Kreet, a moon of Anselon, found in the Narion System.

Both are resource-rich planets with various common materials, including iron, argon, and more. Considering that alkanes are rarer than your average resource, I highly recommend investing points into the Geology and Scanning skills to better your mining efficiency. You can always set up an outpost at these locations as well to passively farm alkanes.

About the author