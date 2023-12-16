How to get all Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Longtime Pokémon fans will be happy to know 25 Legendaries from previous generations are making a comeback and joining the brand-new Terapagos in the Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC. The list of returning Legendaries includes fan-favorites like Rayquaza as well as strong forces to be reckoned with like Urshifu and its pre-evolution, Kubfu.

And since we’re dealing with rare Legendary Pokémon, it won’t be quick or easy to catch them all. You can’t just dive into The Indigo Disk and head straight for Terapagos or the other Legendaries. Instead, you need to progress through the story and put in a lot of time and effort to earn those Legendary encounters.

How to unlock all Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

How to unlock Terapagos

Look at this cutie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the poster child for The Indigo Disk, Terapagos is part of the main story and will be unlocked naturally as you progress through the DLC. You need to clear the Elite Four and bonus battles at Blueberry Academy before you’re prompted to head back to Area Zero where you battle and catch Terapagos.

How to unlock returning Legendary Pokémon

This man will help you on your Legendary hunt. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

After completing the main story, you finally get the opportunity to unlock the returning Legendaries one by one. The key to unlocking them is an NPC named Snacksworth, who rewards you with special treats to make certain Legendaries spawn in the Paldea region. A Rayquaza Treat, for example, will make Rayquaza encounterable and catchable in Paldea. All you have to do to earn these treats is complete a lot of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium.

As you finish quests on your own and with friends, Snacksworth keeps giving you treats for different Legendaries until you eventually have all 25—one for each returning Legendary. This means you’ll want to complete as many BBQs as you can if you hope to catch all the returning Legendaries.

Once Snacksworth gives you the treat for a specific Legend, you can then go back to Paldea to hunt it down based on a hint he gives you about the location. If you can’t figure out the clues or don’t have time for Snacksworth’s games, we’ve broken down where you can find the 25 Legendary Pokémon. Each of these Legendaries will be level 70 (except for Kubfu), one-time static encounters, and Shiny-locked.

Where to find all Legendary Pokémon available in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk DLC

Here’s the full list of Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk DLC. Click on a specific Legendary for more specific details on their whereabouts.

This hub will continue to be updated with individual guides for the returning Legendaries.