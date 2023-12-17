How to catch Terrakion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of the most anticipated aspects of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC was the return of 25 Legendary Pokémon from previous generations, including the mighty Terrakion. First introduced in Gen V, Terrakion is part of Unova’s Swords of Justice, and it’s more than ready to serve up some justice in the Paldea region.

As you’d expect, Terrakion, the Swords of Justice, and the other returning Legendaries will be catchable in the DLC, but not until after you knock out a handful of requirements. And even then, you’ll have to search the region for where Terrakion is hiding.

Thankfully, we’re making your life easier with a full guide on how to unlock Terrakion and where you can find this Sword of Justice in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Terrakion location and unlock requirements

Terrakion won’t appear in Paldea no matter how hard you look until after you obtain the Terrakion Treat. This item can only be acquired after beating the main story by speaking to Snacksworth, an NPC hanging out at the entrance to Blueberry Academy. As his name suggests, Snacksworth provides you with all the special Treats you need to call forth the returning Legendaries in Paldea, including Terrakion.

He won’t, however, hand over the Treats for free. To earn the Legendary Treats, you need to complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs). So head out to the Terarium and do a bunch of BBQs on your own and with help from friends. Keep checking in with Snacksworth, and he eventually gives you the Terrakion Treat. This triggers Terrakion to automatically spawn somewhere in the Paldea region, so now you just have to fly back over there and begin your hunt.

Fly to the Cascarrafa and just travel toward the Great Crater of Paldea. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terrakion is in West Province (Area One), just to the west of The Great Crater of Paldea aka Area Zero. You can get there easily by starting at Cascarrafa and heading south toward the crater. You need to climb up some walls, but the good news is Terrakion is just standing out in the open, so it’s very hard to miss.

Now you’ve tracked down Terrakion, save your game before challenging it to a battle as this is a one-time static encounter. The Terrakion you encounter at this spot will be level 70 and Shiny-locked.