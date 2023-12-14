How to catch Latias in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, not every Legendary Pokémon is part of some grand story quest. Some, like Latias, are just hanging out and waiting for you to give them a snack before you can catch them.

As you complete the DLC’s story, and plenty of Blueberry Quests (BBQs,) you can encounter a number of Legendary Pokémon thanks to an NPC who loves traveling and food! After beating The Indigo Disk’s main story, you’ll unlock a new NPC named Snacksworth. He appears at the entrance of Blueberry Academy and tracks your progress through BBQs. Every time you complete a BBQ milestone, you can talk with him and get a new snack, along with a hint at where to encounter the Legendary Pokémon that the treat is named after.