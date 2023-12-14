How to catch Articuno in in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Legendary Pokémon are a focal point of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, with some of them featured in the game’s story or as bonuses in the post-game. Articuno is one of several Legendaries you can catch after you clear the DLC, but you have to work to find it.

Just like with most of the other Legendaries found in the post-game, you need to use Blueberry Points (BP) and a Key Item to access Articuno.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Articuno location and unlock requirements Clearing The Indigo Disk’s main story, you unlock an NPC named Snacksworth who sits at the above-water entrance to Blueberry Academy. In exchange for BP, he will share Pokémon treats and stories about Legendary encounters with you. Following his clues will lead you to a location in Paldea where you can find the legend he is talking about. The Articuno Treat is the first snack you can access for 10 BP. Snacksworth will then give you the Key Item and point you toward the icy mountains of northern Paldea. Specifically, you can find the Ice-type on a peak to the west of Montenevera. It isn’t hard to spot if you fly to the city and scamper around in the snow for a bit.

Once you find Articuno, save your game and interact with the Legendary to start a battle so you can catch it and then move on to the next Snacksworth quest. This includes encounters with Zapdos and Moltres as well, though it might not always be in the order you expect.