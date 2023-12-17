How to catch Virizion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Virizion is among the 25 Legendary Pokémon from past generations making a comeback in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. This may not come as a surprise, considering we were previously introduced to Virizion’s future Paradox counterpart, Iron Leaves. Thanks to the DLC, Iron Leaves and Virizion can meet up in the Paldea region and befriend one another.

Initially introduced in Gen V’s Black and White, Virizion is one of the Swords of Justice, with fellow members Terrakion and Coballion also entering the Gen IX games through the DLC. If you’re a Sword of Justice enthusiast who needs to catch Virizion, here is a guide on what you need to do and where to find this green antelope.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Virizion location and unlock requirements

Virizion will not be catchable at the start of The Indigo Disk DLC, and it’ll remain that way until you beat the main story. Once you’ve entered the postgame, the first step to unlocking Virizion is speaking to Snacksworth, an NPC standing at the entrance to Blueberry Academy. Snacksworth is the person who gives you the Virizion Treat as well as other snacks intended for the rest of the returning Legendaries.

Snacksworth starts handing out different Treats one by one as you complete BBQs aka Blueberry Quests. So if you’ve been slacking on your BBQs, go to the Terarium and work on doing solo and group quests.

It might take a while, but don’t worry—your efforts won’t go unnoticed. Eventually, Snacksworth rewards you with the Virizion Treat for hitting another milestone in your BBQ grind.

The Grass/Fighting-type Legendary ‘mon spawns in the Paldea region as soon as you receive the Virizion Treat, so rush back over there to find and catch your antelope. To narrow your search, Virizion is standing in the northern section of Tagtree Thicket.

Tagtree Thicket is where you need to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you start from the Pokémon Center in North Province (Area One), all you need to do is head directly south until you fall right into Tagtree Thicket where Virizion awaits you.

Remember to save before rushing into battle because this is a one-time static encounter. Your best bet is to chip away at Virizion’s HP little by little and inflict it with a status condition—paralysis is the best option against a Grass-type Pokémon.

Secure the capture with the Poké Ball of your choice, and don’t worry about it not being Shiny because the returning Legendaries are all Shiny-locked anyway.