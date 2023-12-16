How to catch Latios in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Latios is one half of the Gen III Eon duo with Latias, and both dragons are soaring into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through the The Indigo Disk DLC. The blue Dragon/Psychic-type Legendary is known for gliding through the skies of Hoenn, but now it’s taking to the Paldean skies.

This means players finally have a chance to catch Latios, along with 24 other returning Legendaries, directly in the Gen IX games if they have the DLC. Initially, it might not be clear how to unlock Latios or where to start your search, so we’ll explain it step by step for you.

Here’s everything you need to do to encounter and catch Latios in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Latios location and unlock requirements

Latios’ encounter is locked behind a very specific item—the Latios Treat. The only way to obtain this item is by speaking to Snacksworth, an NPC who appears at the entrance of Blueberry Academy after you finish the main story. Snacksworth is your go-to guy for catching all of the returning Legendaries, including Latios, and all you need to do for him is complete solo and group Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium. As you do more BBQs and meet certain milestones, keep checking in with Snacksworth to earn different Legendary snacks until he gives you the Latios Treat.

Now that you have the Latios Treat, the blue Eon Pokémon will be spawned and ready to face you somewhere in the Paldea region. As long as you know Latios’ location on the map, it’s an easy spot to get to.

Look for the small body of water in North Province (Area Two). Screengrab by Dot Esports

Latios is hiding near a small pond in North Province (Area Two). To get there, fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark. If you start from Fury Falls, for example, you just need to head south and climb past some rocky areas. Before you know it, Latios should be staring you in the face, ready to fight. Challenge the level 70 Legendary Pokémon to a battle for your chance to catch it.

Remember, this is a one-time static encounter, so save your game beforehand and come prepared with a game plan to catch Latios—consider inflicting a status condition like sleep or paralysis to increase your odds. It’s also Shiny-locked, so there’s no need to reset or hunt for the special variant.