How to catch Kubfu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

One of the highlights of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC is the opportunity to encounter and catch 25 Legendaries from past generations, including Gen VIII’s Kubfu.

The little bear might look cute and cuddly, but it eventually evolves into Urshifu, one of the biggest threats in competitive play thanks to its ability to hit through Protect. Seeing how strong Urshifu is in battle, you may be wondering how to catch Kubfu in The Indigo Disk. It’s going to take some grinding, but it’ll be all worth it if you want to get your hands on Kubfu and add to your Legendary collection.

Here’s everything you need to do to catch Kubfu in The Indigo Disk.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Kubfu location and unlock requirements

Before you can even go looking for Kubfu, you need to obtain the Kubfu Treat from an NPC named Snacksworth. After finishing the DLC story, Snacksworth will start giving you treats to make Legendary Pokémon spawn back in Paldea as you complete solo and group Blueberry Quests (BBQs). Keep talking to him as you finish more BBQs, and he will eventually reward you with the Kubfu Treat.

Fly straight to Fury Falls. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Once you have the snack, Kubfu will be waiting for you at Fury Falls in North Province (Area Two) of Paldea. You can fly directly to that spot if you’ve previously visited it or fly to the nearest Pokémon Center and work your way over to the waterfalls.

Kubfu will be right in front of the waterfall. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Unlike the other catchable Legendaries, Kubfu will only be level 30 when you encounter it rather than level 70, so make sure not to accidentally knock it out with a strong Pokémon. This is a static one-time encounter that is Shiny-locked.