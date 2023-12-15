How to evolve Kubfu into Single Strike Style Urshifu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet‘s Indigo Disk expansion adds a plethora of beloved Legendary Pokémon from past games for you to catch. Among them, Kubfu is particularly unique as it is one of the very small number of Legendaries that can evolve into another Pokémon: Urshifu. In fact, there are two versions of Urshifu it can turn into, one of which is known as Single Strike Urshifu—a dual fighting/dark type.

Once you reach Indigo Disk‘s post-game content, you’ll have the opportunity to track down Legendary Pokémon in the wild, including Kubfu. However, acquiring a Single Strike Urshifu for yourself requires a little bit of extra legwork.

How do you evolve Kubfu into Single Strike Urshifu?

You can’t Dynamax Urshifu in Scarlet & Violet, unfortunately. Image via The Pokémon Company

Rather than training Kubfu to a certain level, all it needs is for you to use a specific item on it: the Scroll of Darkness. This item was technically in Pokémon Sword & Shield‘s Isle of Armor DLC (where Kubfu debuted), but you had to visit the Tower of Darkness and win a series of battles to use it. In Scarlet & Violet, it’s an item you can acquire and add to your inventory since the Tower of Darkness is obviously absent. With the Scroll of Darkness in your possession, you can simply use it on Kubfu from your inventory.

How do you obtain the Scroll of Darkness?

First things first, you’ll need to leave Blueberry Academy and return to the Paldea region in the base game since the Scroll of Darkness can only be obtained in Porto Marinada, the small town in the southwest of West Province (Area Two). Chances are you’re already acquainted with its marketplace and the auctions held there. It’s through a special auction that the Scroll of Darkness can be found.

This type of auction is only ever available if you have specific Pokémon in your party or box, Kubfu being one of them. That’s because this auction offers one-of-a-kind items that only affect certain Pokémon. So, once you’ve caught Kubfu, head to the marketplace and look for a stall manned by a tall, muscular woman wearing glasses.

Speak with her, and she’ll tell you which item is currently up for auction. It’s not always guaranteed to be the Scroll of Darkness, unfortunately, but the item on offer changes every day, so simply keep checking once a day for it to pop up. If you’re especially eager to evolve Kubfu, you can always change the internal clock of the Nintendo Switch console to the next day.

Since this is an auction, you will need to bid against other people, so make sure you have enough money on hand to secure the winning bid. Should you fail, don’t worry; the item’s not gone forever, but you may as well save beforehand and keep reloading your save file until you do win. Once you win the Scroll of Darkness, it won’t be available in the auction ever again.