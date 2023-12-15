How to catch Solgaleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The sun is shining bright now that Solgaleo has made its way to the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The Gen VII sun lion is among the 25 Legendaries you can catch in the DLC, including its fellow friends from Alola, Lunala and Necrozma.

But capturing all these Legendaries is not as simple as sprinting over to their spawn location as soon as you start The Indigo Disk. Before that can happen, you need to progress through the DLC and do a bunch of grinding. Only then will you be able to face Solgaleo and the other Legendaries.

Here’s a walkthrough on how to obtain Solgaleo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Solgaleo location and unlock requirements

When you first boot up The Indigo Disk, Solgaleo and its fellow Legendaries are nowhere to be found. If you want to lure the lion out of hiding, you need to get your hands on the Solgaleo Treat. This snack is given to you by an NPC known as Snacksworth who stands at the entrance of Blueberry Academy after you beat the game. Talk to him and he’ll reward you with treats that spawn different Legendary ‘mons as you complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs).

This is where the grind starts: Do as many BBQs as you can with friends and on your own. The more BBQs you complete, the more Legendaries you’ll unlock with Snacksworth’s treats. Keep checking in with Snacksworth as you do your BBQs until he finally hands over the Solgaleo Treat.

Go back to where you defeated the Elite Four. Screengrab by Dot Esports

With the Solgaleo Treat in your possession, you’re now free to track down the Gen VII Legendary in Paldea. And thankfully, Solgaleo just so happens to be in a very easy spot to reach. Just fly to the Pokémon League, head around to the back of the building, and climb up the rocky wall. From there, you can jump up onto the second level of the Pokémon League building, where Solgaleo is waiting for you. If you land on the top level, simply drop down to the platform below it.

Keep in mind Solgaleo and the other Legendaries in The Indigo Disk DLC will be level 70, Shiny-locked, and one-time static encounters. Make sure you come prepared to weaken and catch this Alolan Legendary without knocking it out.