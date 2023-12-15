How to catch Lunala in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Psychic/Ghost Legendary Lunala is now catchable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after 25 Legendaries made their return in The Indigo Disk DLC. Lunala is a Gen VII throwback to the Alola region alongside its sun counterpart, Solgaleo.

While Lunala is an evolution of Cosmoem, who evolves from Cosmog, you can catch the Legendary already in its final form in The Indigo Disk. It won’t be quick and easy, though. You need to put in the time and effort to get Lunala and the other Legendaries to spawn, and we’re here to break it down for you.

Here’s what you need to know to catch Lunala in The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Lunala location and unlock requirements

Lunala will not spawn in The Indigo Disk until you have the Lunala Treat in your possession. To get the Lunala Treat, speak to the NPC known as Snacksworth at Blueberry Academy’s entrance after completing the main story. He rewards you with special treats for the Legendaries as you finish Blueberry Quests (BBQs) alone or with friends. Do as many BBQs as you can, and eventually, he will give you the Lunala Treat. This will trigger the Gen VII Legendary to spawn in the Paldea region.

Lunala is hard to miss once you head to this spot. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Fly to Porto Marinada and head north to one of the cliffs next to Casseroya Lake. Thankfully, Lunala is pretty big with that massive wingspan, so you shouldn’t miss it. As with the other Legendary encounters, Lunala will be level 70 and Shiny-locked. It’s a one-time static encounter, so make sure you come prepared with ways to weaken it and inflict status conditions on it to make the catching process easier.