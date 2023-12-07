Multiple Legendary Pokémon will return in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk snack quests

In the final trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk expansion, multiple Legendary Pokémon were confirmed to be returning through a new mechanic involving quests, snacks, and static encounters around the map.

According to The Pokémon Company, players will be able to complete something called Blueberry Quests or BBQs after they complete the main story of The Indigo Disk. This will involve working with a new character named Snacksworth at the Blueberry Academy and traveling throughout the Terarium. Completing these quests will earn you snacks from this NPC that can then be used to encounter several Legendary Pokémon throughout the Paldea region.

Get ready to meet with Snacksworth for some interesting encounters. Screenshot via The Pokemon Company

A full list of Legendary Pokémon available to encounter hasn’t been released yet, but the trailer itself showed Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Suicune, Entei, Raikou, Latios, Latias, Cobalion, Terrakion, Verizion, Glastrier, Spectrier, Ho-Oh, Lugia, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Groudon, Kyogre, Rayquaza, Zekrom, Reshiram, and Kyurem. All of them appeared in various parts of the main Paldea map rather than at the Blueberry Academy.

Blueberry Quests appear to have more importance than just these Legendaries too, as completing the quests offered to you by NPCs throughout the Terarium is one way to earn Blueberry Points. Tasks can vary from things like catching Pokémon and battling to other options such as taking pictures. Blueberry Points can also be exchanged for things like different “Throwing Style” animations and more throughout the DLC.

In addition to Snacksworth helping you encounter these Pokémon and sharing “tall tales of his own heroic encounters with them,” it looks like Legendary Pokémon excluded from that list will be added via Tera Raid events. Dialga and Palkia are getting their own set of Tera Raids from Dec. 8 to 21 and more are likely to come after—potentially for Pokémon like Yveltal and Xerneas that weren’t featured in the DLC trailer.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk expansion is set to be released on Dec. 14.