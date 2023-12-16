How to catch Suicune in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Suicune and its Johto friends, Entei and Raikou, are among the 25 returning Legendary Pokémon being added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through The Indigo Disk DLC.

Ahead of The Indigo Disk’s release, we were introduced to Suicune’s prehistoric Paradox counterpart, Walking Wake, who stands upright with the posture of a T-Rex. And while we were aware of this new Paradox ‘mon in the Gen IX games, it’s great to see Suicune in the Paldea region as well. This way, you can even do a side-by-side comparison of the original Water-type Legendary and its prehistoric relative.

If you want to add Suicune to your collection of Legendary Pokémon, here’s how you can catch it in Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Suicune location and unlock requirements

Take a dip in the lake and swim to Suicune. Screengrab by Dot Esports

You can look all you want, but you won’t find Suicune anywhere in the Paldea region until after meeting a few requirements. First, you need to beat the main story, allowing you to meet Snacksworth, an NPC standing at the entrance of Blueberry Academy. Snacksworth is very important here because he has the exact item you need to make Suicune spawn—the Suicune Treat.

Snacksworth gives you the Suicune Treat and other snacks for the rest of Legendaries as rewards for completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) while exploring the Terrarium. Each time you hit a milestone with your BBQs, you earn a different Legendary treat from Snacksworth, so keep BBQing and speaking with him until he coughs up the Suicune Treat.

Now that you have the Suicune Treat, go back to the Paldea region to hunt down Suicune. If you assumed the Gen II Water-type Legendary would be somewhere near water, you’re totally right.

Fly to Casseroya Lake (Islet) to bring you to the large island in the middle of the lake. From there, fly or swim to the smaller island on the west side. As soon as you reach the tiny patch of land, Suicune will be there to greet you as a one-time static encounter at level 70. Try to chip away at its HP and paralyze it or put it to sleep to make catching it a little easier.

This Suicune and the rest of the returning Legendary Pokémon are Shiny-locked in The Indigo Disk, so you don’t have to worry about Shiny hunting it for now.