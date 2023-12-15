How to catch Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Necrozma is one of the 25 Legendary Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The DLC features Legendaries from previous generations of the franchise, and in Necrozma’s case, we’re going back to Gen VII.

Like all the other Legendaries, Necrozma isn’t readily available to catch right when you start playing The Indigo Disk. Instead, you need to progress through the story and grind before you can jump into your quest to secure all the Legendaries.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock and catch Necrozma in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Necrozma location and unlock requirements

The first thing you need to do to kick off your hunt for Necrozma is obtain the Necrozma Treat. This special item can only be obtained from Snacksworth, an NPC at the entrance to Blueberry Academy after you beat the main story. Snacksworth functions like a battle pass, rewarding you with different Legendary treats as you complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs). Take on as many BBQs as you can on your own and with friends, and keep checking in with Snacksworth until he gives you the Necrozma Treat.

After you receive the treat from Snacksworth, Necrozma will be hiding somewhere in Paldea, and it’s your job to find it. To make your life easier, we have the exact map location of where this Gen VII Legendary is hiding.

Off to Socarrat Trail. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Necrozma is waiting for you in the northeast part of Paldea, Socarrat Trail. This is just north of Casseroya Lake, so fly to the center of the lake and head up to Socarrat Trail. This area is relatively large, but Necrozma’s exact location is on the rocky cliffs right next to a waterfall.

Hidden on the side of a rocky mountain. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Once you’ve found Necrozma, be prepared to face it as it’s a static, one-time, Shiny-locked encounter at level 70.