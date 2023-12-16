How to catch Groudon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC has brought back 25 Legendaries from previous generations, and that elite bunch wouldn’t be complete without the fan-favorite Gen III Weather Trio, including the mighty Groudon.

Groudon might be a Ground-type, but it can set the sun up with its Drought ability to help support a sun team of Fire and Grass Pokémon. With weather control and power on its side, Groudon is a great ‘mon to add to your Scarlet and Violet collection. However, tracking it down will be a bit of a challenge and may be confusing.

Here’s what you need to know to find and capture Groudon in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Groudon location and unlock requirements

Groudon isn’t where you think it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All 25 Legendaries are locked until the post-game, so you have to wait on your Groudon hunt until after you’ve finished the story. After that, you need to obtain the Groudon Treat—a special item that will make the Gen III Legendary spawn back in Paldea. This treat can only be earned by completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) and speaking to Snacksworth, an NPC hanging out at the entrance to Blueberry Academy.

Snacksworth gives you various Legendary treats as you finish more BBQs, so be diligent in completing plenty of solo and group quests while at the Terrarium. Eventually, Snacksworth rewards you with the Groudon Treat, and when that happens, Groudon will finally appear in Paldea.

Compared to a lot of the other Legendaries, Groudon is pretty hard to find since its location on the map is misleading. While it looks like Groudon should be near the entrance to Alfornada, it’s actually in the cave below it—Alfornada Cavern in South Province (Area Six). To get there, go north from Alfornada and drop down from the cliff as seen in the video below.

Don’t get lost! Video by Dot Esports

From there, enter the cavern and make your way to the upper level by jumping and climbing up walls. At this point, you can flag the entrance to Alfornada as your destination on the map to help guide you to Groudon. Once you find Groudon, be prepared to face it in battle. This one will be level 70, so make sure you don’t lose with weaker Pokémon or accidentally knock it out with a stronger one. It’s also Shiny-locked and a one-time static encounter, so make it count.