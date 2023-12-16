How to catch Zapdos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The original Gen I Legendary Trio is back in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk as 25 Legendaries can now be encountered and captured throughout the Paldea region. Among the Gen I Legendary birds is the Electic/Flying-type Zapdos with its sharp beak and spiky wings.

Bringing thunder to the skies, Zapdos is here to electrify Paldea. But the question on everyone’s mind: Where exactly is Zapdos hiding in the Gen IX region, and what do we need to do to get it to appear?

Here’s everything you need to know to catch Zapdos in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Zapdos location and unlock requirements

Zapdos is just chillin’ at the top of the lighthouse. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Zapdos is not readily available to catch right away in The Indigo Disk because you need a certain item that’s only obtainable in the post-game—the Zapdos Treat. To earn this special snack, go to the Blueberry Academy entrance and speak to an NPC named Snacksworth. He’s going to be your favorite character as you hunt for Legendaries because he’s the one who gives you the treats to make them all spawn.

Snacksworth assesses how many solo and group Blueberry Quests (BBQs) you’ve completed, and when you hit certain milestones, he rewards you with treats for different Legendaries. In other words, you need to keep doing BBQs and checking in with Snacksworth to claim all those treats until he finally hands over the Zapdos Treat.

Head straight to Poco Path Lighthouse. Screengrab by Dot Esports

After you have the Zapdos Treat, it’s time to go back to Paldea. Luckily, Zapdos is super easy to find. Locate Poco Path Lighthouse at the bottom of the Paldean map—it’s not too far from your house, where your Scarlet and Violet journey all began. Once you fly to Poco Path Lighthouse, just climb up the ladder, and Zapdos will be waiting up there at the top for you.

Like the other returning Legendary Pokémon, this is a one-time static encounter with Zapdos set at level 70, and there’s no chance of it being Shiny (not that you’d be able to tell with the subtle difference in Zapdos’ Shiny). Be prepared to weaken Zapdos and inflict it with status conditions to increase your odds of catching it—just remember paralysis doesn’t affect Electric-type ‘mons like Zapdos, so you may want to put it to sleep instead.