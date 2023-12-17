How to catch Spectrier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk greatly expanded on the pool of ‘mons available in the games, bringing back 25 Legendaries from previous generations including The Crown Tundra’s Spectrier. That’s right. Spectrier made its debut back in Gen VIII’s DLC alongside its friends, Glastrier and Calyrex, and now it’s here again in the Gen IX DLC.

While Spectrier might be stronger when fusing with Calyrex to become Shadow Rider Calyrex, the black and purple pony still has a lot to offer on its own. Whether you have a special appreciation for the horse or you just want to complete your Legendary collection in Scarlet and Violet, here’s everything you need to do to encounter and catch Spectrier in The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Spectrier location and unlock requirements

Spectrier’s encounter will be locked until after you complete The Indigo Disk’s storyline. Once you finish the story, a man named Snacksworth appears at the entrance to Blueberry Academy. He’s the person who gives you the Spectrier Treat—a special item that makes Spectrier spawn somewhere in Paldea—but you have to earn it by completing a ton of Blueberry Quests aka BBQs.

As you complete solo and group BBQs and hit new milestones, Snacksworth rewards you with different Legendary Treats one by one like a battlepass. Stay diligent in your BBQ grind and Snacksworth will eventually give you the Spectrier Treat. It might take a while, but on the bright side, you can earn treats to unlock other Legendaries as you go. It’s worth the grind if you plan on collecting all the returning Legendaries in addition to Spectrier.

Once you have the Spectrier Treat in your possession, the Ghost-type horse will automatically spawn in Paldea. Spectrier’s specific location is right near the north edge of The Great Crater of Paldea aka Area Zero. It’s between Dalizapa Passage and Medali.

Right between Medali, Dalizapa Passage, and Area Zero. Screengrab by Dot Esports

If you start at the Pokémon Center on Dalizapa Passage, head west, climbing over the rocky wall and traveling until you reach Spectrier at the ruins of an old cobblestone building. This pony is level 70 and a one-time static encounter, so it’s a good idea to save your game and have a team that can take Spectrier on. To maximize your chances of catching the Gen VIII Legendary, stick to the basics, weakening it and inflicting it with paralysis or sleep before chucking Poké Balls at it.