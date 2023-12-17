How to catch Reshiram in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC is bringing in the return of 25 Legendaries from previous generations of the franchise, and this includes the Dragon/Fire-type Reshiram. First appearing in Gen V’s Black and White, Reshiram is ready to start its Paldean adventure with its Unova dragon buddies, Zekrom and Kyurem.

While it might be tempting to start hunting Reshiram and the other Gen V Legendaries, there’s a lot to do before you can make that happen. The returning Legendaries will all be locked at the start of The Indigo Disk, so it’s your job to progress through the DLC and clear out certain tasks to earn your encounter with Reshiram.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on everything you need to do to unlock and catch Reshiram in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Reshiram location and unlock requirements

The key to making Reshiram appear is a special item known as the Reshiram Treat. Since we’re dealing with rare Legendary Pokémon here, this item and other Legendary Treats are unobtainable until after you finish playing through the main story of the DLC. After that, travel to Blueberry Academy’s entrance, where there’s an NPC named Snacksworth. Snacksworth provides you with the Reshiram Treat along with the Treats for other Legendaries as you complete BBQs aka Blueberry Quests in the Terarium.

One by one, Snacksworth gives you a different Legendary Treat for meeting certain milestones in your BBQ journey, so keep completing those tasks and talking to him until he presents you with the Reshiram Treat.

Now you have the Reshiram Treat in your hands, it’s time to head back to the Paldea region where the dragon has spawned. Reshiram can be found at the top of a waterfall in East Province (Area One) just south of Zapapico.

Just south of Zapapico! Screengrab by Dot Esports

Simply fly to the east Pokémon Center in Zapapico and head south. After intense climbing along the waterfall, you’ll see the level 70 Reshiram waiting up there. Before jumping into battle, remember to save your game, because this is a static one-time encounter.

It’s also Shiny-locked, so you don’t have to sit there and reset for the rare variant. Just proceed as you normally would to catch a Legendary Pokémon, weakening it and inflicting status conditions on it to increase the chances of catching it when you finally throw a Poké Ball.