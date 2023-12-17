How to catch Kyurem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

There are 25 Legendary Pokémon returning in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and the powerful Kyurem is among them. Kyurem is the ice dragon from the Unova region, best known for its unique ability to fuse with its fellow Gen V Legendaries, Reshiram and Zekrom, using the DNA Splicers.

Seeing how awesome and unique Kyurem is, players might be eager to hunt it down and catch it as soon as they boot up The Indigo Disk. Unfortunately, it’s not that simple, and you need to put in a lot of work to earn your encounter with the Legendary ice dragon.

Here’s everything you need to do to find and catch Kyurem in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Kyurem location and unlock requirements

The only way to make Kyurem appear in The Indigo Disk is by obtaining the Kyurem Treat—a rare item you can get from Snacksworth after completing the DLC’s storyline. Return to the entrance of Blueberry Academy in the post-game and look for Snacksworth, who hands out the Kyurem Treat along with other snacks for the returning Legendaries.

In order to get the Kyurem Treat, you need to complete a lot of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in groups and on your own. Snacksworth rewards you with different Legendary Treats as you hit certain milestones in your BBQ journey, and he will eventually hand over the Kyurem Treat with enough patience.

After you have the Kyurem Treat in your bag, Kyurem will automatically spawn in a specific location back in the Paldea region. Without any guidance, the ice dragon can be tough to find, so we have a handy video to show you exactly how to get to Kyurem’s location within Dalizapa Passage.

Don’t get lost on the way there! Video by Dot Esports

From Dalizapa Passage’s Pokémon Center, travel up the rocky road, enter the cave, and drop down to Kyurem’s spot. This sounds pretty simple, but it’s also easy to get lost in all the twists and turns in Dalizapa Passage, so be careful and watch where you’re going. If you follow the video guide correctly, you should fall right in front of Kyurem.

Now you’ve found Kyurem, prepare for the Legendary battle with the level 70 ice dragon. This is a one-time static encounter, so take your time to ensure you don’t miss your opportunity to catch Kyurem. As with the other returning Legendaries in the DLC, this specific Kyurem is Shiny-locked.