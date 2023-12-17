How to catch Zekrom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Zekrom is storming into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through The Indigo Disk DLC, along with a bunch of other Legendary ‘mons from past generations. The Gen V Dragon/Electric-type Legendary is accompanied by its Unova friends, Reshiram and Kyurem, and all three dragons are ready to battle you and perhaps join forces in the DLC.

If you want to capture Zekrom and add it to your team or Legendary collection, there are a few steps you need to take before you can do so. You won’t be able to encounter the Legendary right away, so take a step back and figure out exactly how you can get Zekrom to spawn.

Thankfully, we’ve broken down everything you need to do to unlock and catch Zekrom in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Zekrom location and unlock requirements

To unlock Zekrom, the first thing you need to do is play through the whole DLC story. Once you reach the postgame, go to the entrance of Blueberry Academy and look for an NPC named Snacksworth.

Despite his goofy name, Snacksworth is essential to your hunt for Zekrom and the other returning Legendaries because he provides the items needed to make them spawn.

The specific item you’re looking for is the Zekrom Treat. Snacksworth hands out different treats for all Legendaries, one by one, as you complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs) with friends and on your own. Speak to Snacksworth after finishing a bunch of BBQs, and he will eventually hand over the Zekrom Treat. It may take a while, but you can at least earn Treats for other Legendaries as you go.

After receiving the Zekrom Treat in exchange for your hard work, dash back to the Paldea region where the Dragon/Electric-type Legendary awaits. To be specific, Zekrom’s location is in the southeastern part of the Paldean map, south of Artazon.

Look for that brown circle in the lower right corner of the map. Screengrab by Dot Esports

You can start from South Province (Area Five) Watchtower or the Secluded Beach. From either point, head toward the large brown circular area in the lower right corner of the map. Climb up the rocky surface, traveling toward Zekrom’s spot indicated on our provided map.

Once you find Zekrom, make sure you’re prepared for this one-time static encounter. The Legendary will be level 70, so do your best to weaken it before throwing Poké Balls at it to increase your chances of catching it. This specific encounter is also Shiny-locked like all the other returning Legendary encounters in The Indigo Disk.