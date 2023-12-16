How to catch Raikou in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Raikou is one of the 25 returning Legendaries in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, and no, you’re not seeing doubles. Not only is Raikou making a comeback in the Gen IX games, but its Paradox counterpart, Raging Bolt, is also here to play.

Raging Bolt is cool and all, with its long neck and purple cloud-like fur resembling a circle scarf, but Raikou is a classic Gen II Legendary that players will want to catch as soon as possible. Pinpointing Raikou’s exact location might be difficult without some help, so we’re here to point you in the right direction.

Here are all the details on how to unlock Raikou and where to find this Electric Legendary in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Raikou location and unlock requirements

To unlock Raikou, you need to beat the main story to gain access to Snacksworth, an NPC at the entrance of Blueberry Academy who gives you the Raikou Treat (among other Legendary Treats) to spawn the Legend. Talk to Snacksworth after completing solo and group Blueberry Quests (BBQs), and he’ll reward your efforts with snacks for different Legendaries, one by one. As you do more BBQs and keep speaking to Snacksworth, he eventually hands over the Raikou Treat.

As soon as that happens, Raikou spawns somewhere back in the Paldea region, and it’s your job to find it. Thankfully, the Electric Legendary is standing out in the open rather than hidden away in a cave, so it’s just a matter of traveling to its location on the map—West Province (Area One), south of Asado Desert.

Head west to find and catch Raikou! Screengrab by Dot Esports

You can fly to one of the Pokémon Centers or the Watchtower in West Province and then head toward the circular pool of water with a rock in the middle of it. Raikou will be waiting for you in the grassy area right above that pool of water. If you’re ready for this Legendary battle, interact with the Legendary Pokémon to initiate the fight.

Keep in mind this is a one-time static encounter, so be sure to save your game before jumping into battle. This Raikou is always level 70 and Shiny-locked, just like the other returning Legendaries in The Indigo Disk. Catch the Electric sabertooth and may even introduce it to its longnecked Paradox relative.