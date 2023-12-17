How to catch Glastrier in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Glastrier is galloping into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through The Indigo Disk alongside many other Legendary Pokémon from the franchise. Coincidentally, the ice horse was introduced in Gen VIII’s The Crown Tundra DLC, and now it’s back again so soon as part of Gen IX’s DLC.

Glastrier is best known for joining forces with fellow Gen VIII Legendary, Calyrex, to become Ice Rider Calyrex, those the ice horse is pretty awesome on its own as well. You, unfortunately, cannot ride Glastrier through the Paldea region (that’s what Koraidon and Miraidon are for), but that’s not going to discourage you from catching it.

Here’s everything you need to know to capture Glastrier in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Glastrier location and unlock requirements

At the start of The Indigo Disk, Glastrier’s encounter is locked along with the other returning Legendaries. They only start to appear in Paldea after you complete the DLC’s storyline and start to collect Legendary Treats—in Glastrier’s case, you need the Glastrier Treat.

Once you reach the post-game, go to the entrance of Blueberry Academy and speak to the NPC named Snacksworth. This man not only has the weirdest name in the game but also the Treats you need for the Legendaries. You can earn the Glastrier Treat from him by completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs) while exploring the Terarium. Keep completing the solo and group quests, and check in with Snacksworth to collect the Legendary Treats one by one until he presents you with the Glastrier Treat.

Glastrier will spawn in Paldea as soon as you receive the Treat from Snacksworth, so that’s where you want to head next. Based on Glastrier’s name and Ice typing, where exactly do you think this horse is hiding? If you guessed Glaseado Mountain, you’re right.

Take a trip to the snow. Screengrab by Dot Esports

To be more specific, Glastrier’s location is directly south of the Glaseado Gym. All you need to do is start at Glaseado Gym and glide southward down the mountain on Koraidon or Miraidon. Before you know it, you should see the ice horse standing calmly on the slopes of the snowy mountain.

Now that you’ve unlocked and found Glastrier, all you need to do is battle and catch it. Keep in mind this is a one-time static encounter, so save your game before racing into battle. This encounter is also Shiny-locked, meaning there’s no chance of it being Shiny.