How to catch Entei in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Entei’s Paradox relative, Gouging Fire, absolutely stole the show with its big debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, but the Gen II Fire-type Legendary has also entered the Paldea region thanks to the DLC. In fact, Entei is just one of the 25 Legendaries from previous generations making their comeback, and we’re here for it.

Coming all the way from the Johto region, Entei and the other Gen II Legendary Beasts, Raikou and Suicune, have been around in the franchise for a long while. Naturally, players will be scrambling to hunt them down in The Indigo Disk.

Here’s everything you need to know to find and catch Entei in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Entei location and unlock requirements

Entei is not immediately available to encounter when you start playing The Indigo Disk, and you need to put in a lot of time and effort to unlock it after beating the main story. The key to unlocking Entei is obtaining the Entei Treat from Snacksworth, an NPC standing at the entrance to Blueberry Academy who rewards you with different Legendary snacks as you complete Blueberry Quests (BBQs).

Basically, you need to do a bunch of solo and group BBQs to earn Treats to unlock all the Legendaries. Treat Snacksworth as a battle pass—as you complete more BBQs, you’ll reach new milestones, and he’ll hand out different Legendary Treats, one by one. Stay diligent, and Snacksworth will eventually give you the Entei Treat for your efforts.

After you have the Entei Treat in your hands, the Gen II Fire Legendary will spawn in the Paldea region. Its spawn location is pretty straightforward, so you shouldn’t have much trouble finding it—it’s waiting north of Levincia on a cliff above the East Paldean Sea in East Province (Area Three).

Go all the way east near the East Paldean Sea. Screengrab by Dot Esports

If you start at Levincia, simply head north. You might want to hop into the sea to swim directly to the cliff and climb up it until you spot the majestic Entei standing before you. If you think you have what it takes to challenge and capture the Gen II Legendary, go ahead and jump into battle.

As with all of the other returning Legendary ‘mons, this is a one-time static encounter that is Shiny-locked. Entei will be level 70, so bring high-leveled Pokémon that can handle its firepower.