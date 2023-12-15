How to catch Kyogre in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Kyogre is swimming back to the Paldea region in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, and we’re here for it. The Water-type Legendary from Gen III’s Hoenn region is among the 25 Legendaries that can now be encountered in the Gen IX games with the DLC.

Known for its ability to bring a monstrous storm wherever it goes, Kyogre is the perfect Legendary to add to your rain team (or any team for that matter). If you’re eager to catch this powerful creature of the sea, here’s everything you need to do to find Kyogre in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Kyogre location and unlock requirements

Before you jump straight into the water, Kyogre will not spawn anywhere in the game until after you receive the Kyogre Treat. This treat is a special item you can earn from an NPC named Snacksworth, who you can talk to at Blueberry Academy’s entrance in the post-game.

Snacksworth is a very generous guy who will share snacks with you to get the 25 Legendaries to spawn. All you need to do in return is complete a lot of Blueberry Quests (BBQs) in the Terarium. He will keep giving you different Legendary treats as you do more BBQs, so keep talking to him and tackle quests until he finally gives you the Kyogre Treat.

Of course, Kyogre is in the sea. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Once you have the Kyogre Treat in your bag, Kyogre will swim into Paldea and wait for you to encounter it. To find the Water Legendary, focus your search on the northwest part of the Paldean map.

There’s the king of the sea. Screengrab by Dot Esports

Start at Casseroya Lake and head north toward Socarrat Trail. Drop down from the cliffs to the northwest edge of Socarrat Trail along the North Paldean Sea. This is where the level 70 Kyogre is swimming around as a one-time static encounter. It will be Shiny-locked, so there will be no fushia sea monster this time around.