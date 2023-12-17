How to catch Cobalion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk sees the return of 25 Legendary Pokémon from the past, and this includes Gen V’s Cobalion. Back in Black and White, Cobalion was introduced as one of the Swords of Justice—a cool title for a cool bunch of Fighting-type Legendaries. Fast forward to the current generation, and Cobalion now has a new future Paradox counterpart, Iron Crown.

With Iron Crown making its debut and Cobalion making its return in The Indigo Disk, you’ll likely want to catch both—this guide has you covered on the actual Sword of Justice and not the robot.

Here’s everything you need to do to unlock and capture the majesty Cobalion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk: Cobalion location and unlock requirements

You won’t be able to encounter or catch Cobalion right at the start of the DLC. Instead, you need to play through the whole story and then speak to Snacksworth, an NPC hanging out at the entrance to Blueberry Academy. As you might expect from his weird name, Snacksworth is the man who provides you with special snacks to make the returning Legendaries spawn in the Paldea region. The specific snack you’re looking for is the Cobalion Treat.

To earn the Cobalion Treat and the other Legendary Treats, you need to keep speaking to Snacksworth as you complete Blueberry Quests, aka BBQs in this silly game. Snacksworth hands out different Legendary Treats, one at a time, as you hit milestones for all your BBQing action. Eventually, he rewards you with the Cobalion Treat, which immediately grants you the ability to encounter Cobalion somewhere in Paldea. All you have to do now is figure out where the Steel/Fighting-type Legendary is hiding.

Not much traveling is required to find this Sword of Justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cobalion is located in North Province (Area Two) right near Fury Falls. If you start at Fury Falls, climb up the wall until you reach the green grassy where the Legendary is standing proud and tall. There’s not much else going on in this area, so you should have no problem spotting Cobalion.

This specific Cobalion is level 70 and a one-time static encounter, so make sure to save before proceeding and bring Pokémon that can take it on. Weaken it and paralyze it or put it to sleep to make it a little easier to catch.

And sorry Shiny hunters, Cobalion will never be Shiny for this encounter.