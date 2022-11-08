Live LCS 2023 roster tracker

After more than nine months of blood, sweat, and tears, the League of Legends competitive year has come to a close. The 2022 World Championship has finished with Korea’s own Cinderella story DRX taking home the trophy, and now, the rest of the world is headed back to the drawing board for what could be a busy offseason period.
The North American scene, for example, is reeling after the region’s representatives went a combined 3-15 at Worlds. And with multiple teams trying to improve their chances for success in the new year, there could be plenty of big names making moves. From top teams scaling down their operations, mid-tier organizations trying to break into the upper echelon of the league, and more, this free agency period could bring the winds of change stateside.
Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2023 LCS offseason.
100 Thieves
- Oct. 17: PapaSmithy leaves 100T.
- Nov. 1: Closer and Abbedagge are reportedly leaving the organization for free agency.
- Nov. 7: Reapered leaves 100T.
- Nov. 8: Doublelift is reportedly returning to pro play with Spica, Bjergsen, and Busio as leading candidates to join him on 100T’s starting roster.
Cloud9
- Nov. 3: C9 reportedly signs former Vitality.Bee mid laner Diplex and mid laner EMENES for Academy team.
CLG
- No reported/official moves so far.
Dignitas
- Oct. 3: AD carry Neo departs.
Evil Geniuses
- Oct. 18: EG parts ways with head of coaching staff Peter Dun.
- Oct: 26: EG releases four coaches ahead of offseason.
FlyQuest
- Sept. 1: Kumo announces free agency.
- Oct. 18: AD carry Johnson is removed from the Global Contract Database.
- Oct. 21: Diamond announces he is a free agent.
Golden Guardians
- Oct. 23: Olleh leaves Golden Guardians to complete his mandatory military service in Korea.
Immortals
- No reported/official moves so far.
Team Liquid
- Sept 19: Liquid releases Hans sama.
- Sept. 26: Head coach Guilhoto becomes a free agent.
- Oct. 1: Liquid is reportedly releasing Bwipo.
- Oct. 10: Bjergsen is reportedly leaving Liquid after one year.
- Oct. 31: Hans Sama is reportedly joining G2 Esports in 2023.
- Nov. 5: CoreJJ is reportedly staying with Liquid for next year.
TSM
- Sept. 6: Spica announces that he is a free agent.
- Oct. 10: Tactical parts ways with TSM.