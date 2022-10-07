Bjergsen reportedly leaving Team Liquid

After a single year with Team Liquid, LCS superstar Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg is leaving the team and becoming a free agent for 2023, according to League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Seeger also reported that the 26-year-old veteran is fielding offers from both the LCS and LEC.

This comes after a disappointing 2022 campaign with Liquid, where the team failed to win any LCS championships and ultimately missed out on representing North America at the 2022 World Championship.

[Sources] Mid laner Bjergsen 🇩🇰 is out of Team Liquid and is now a free agent, he is open to LEC and LCS offers. pic.twitter.com/80Cqpy63cy — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) October 7, 2022

Before the start of the year, Bjergsen was the cherry on top of what was supposed to be a blockbuster year for the organization after the team acquired a handful of other European stars to make up one of the most star-studded superteams that the league has seen in some time. But synergy issues and coordination problems on Summoner’s Rift prevented this team from reaching the ceiling that so many fans and analysts set before them.

If Bjergsen does switch teams next year, it’d be the fifth team that he has played for throughout his career and the third newest team since he moved to NA. For a majority of his career, Bjergsen was the front-facing leader of TSM, but after failing to win a single game at Worlds 2020, he retired to become the head coach of the roster through 2021.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.