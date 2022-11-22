Summit reportedly reaches verbal agreement with LCS team ahead of 2023

Although the official League of Legends free agency window opened on Nov. 21, the preseason roster changes have already been in a full swing for a couple of weeks now. According to the latest report, top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae will join an LCS team for the upcoming season.

Independent journalist Brieuc Seeger reported that South Korean top laner, Summit is joining Team Liquid for 2023. Other teams Summit considered joining in the offseason include FlyQuest and MAD Lions.

[Sources] Toplaner Summit 🇰🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid and will return to the LCS.



FlyQuest and MAD Lions are other teams that considered the toplaner during the offseason. pic.twitter.com/4TDXC9jCfz — ̶L̶E̶C̶ LCS Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 22, 2022

Starting his career in 2016 by playing for ⁠Chungnam, Summit, thanks to his unparalleled talent and persistence, secured his spot in Afreeca Freecs. After playing for the team for over a year, Summit started playing for ⁠SANDBOX Gaming. Despite the team not having the best of luck, his first year with the team was successful since they won third place during the Summer split of 2019. After the team rebranded, Summit spent 10 more months with the team before moving on.

Since the last season, Summit has been experimenting with his options by first playing for the popular North American team Cloud9 in the LCS. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out between Summit and the team, so he joined FunPlus Phoenix for a split. Despite joining the squad, the team didn’t find any success and ended their split in seventh place.

In this past year, Summit joining a team was a band-aid solution that normally wouldn’t lead the team to any heights the coaching staff imagined. Thankfully, Team Liquid might give Summit the opportunity he’s been looking for to prove himself as a true top laner.