Same mission, new wings: MVP jungler completes supercharged FlyQuest LCS roster, featuring legendary top laner and LCK rising stars

After spending the majority of its time in the LCS as the league’s plucky underdogs, FlyQuest is soaring into the new year with a flight filled with ace pilots. The team finally completed its lineup, which has a couple of veteran LCS stars, a top LCS Academy prospect, and two of the LCK’s fastest-rising players.

Former MVP jungler Spica is the latest signing, as he will join forces with longtime LCS favorite Impact to form a formidable top-side combo for the green team. This past year with TSM was pretty rough for the 21-year-old star, who will now try to turn a new leaf after back-to-back bottom-five finishes during the regular season. Spica is still one of the best junglers in the league, but he’ll need to regain his throne back among the likes of Blaber, Inspired, Closer, and Pyosik.

Impact will attempt to help his young jungler turn things around after having rather successful year with Evil Geniuses. The 27-year-old is coming off of a championship this past Spring to go with a top-four finish at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational, before battling his way to a top-three finish in the summer with a valiant run through Worlds.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest also secured the services of two rising stars from Korea by signing the 2022 Rookie of the Year, along with the LCK’s most recent Co-Player of the Split. Former KT Rolster mid laner VicLa will be taking the long flight over the Atlantic with superstar AD carry Prince, as they aim for the summit in a new region.

VicLa has been touted as a high-tier prospect from the LCK, and although he is only 19 years old, he has shown plenty of great signs as a fearless player who is ready to make the winning play. Prince, on the other hand, was one of the best-performing marksmen in the league during the summer. The 22-year-old led the league in kills, while holding a whopping 38.4 percent of his team’s total kills this past season, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

The biggest unknown may be at support. Eyla is finally getting his big chance to prove himself after spending the last two years in the Academy scene. He helped lead TLA to back-to-back Proving Grounds trophies, and now has his eyes set on the LCS championship. Additionally, FlyQuest added former DRX coach Kim “Ssong” Sang-soo to lead the team strategically.

This is a huge turnaround for FlyQuest after the organization sat in the shadows of its fellow peers for so long. Ever since its inaugural split in 2017, the team quickly became known for its green-focused initiatives to save the environment, but never managed to become a contender for the throne in NA. In 2023, however, fans might want to catch a seat on the hypeflight before it takes off next year.