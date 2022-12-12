FlyQuest signs veteran top laner for LCS 2023

The team has added another piece to the puzzle.

FlyQuest has added yet another player to its League of Legends division.

The team signed Impact on Dec. 11. The South Korean will join his sixth LCS team since transferring to North America in January 2015.

This is FlyQuest’s fourth new player this offseason. The team signed Bill “Eyla” Nguyen on Dec. 8, one of the most promising up-and-coming LCS Academy players in recent years, who previously played for Team Liquid Academy. FlyQuest also acquired two LCK prospects, Lee “VicLa” Dae-Kwang and Lee “Prince” Chae-Gwan, who joined on Dec. 9 and 10, respectively.

Impact joins FlyQuest after a successful stint with Evil Geniuses. The top laner was a part of the Seattle-based organization for two years and claimed one LCS title with the team. In 2022, he took part in the Mid-Season Invitational and World Championship, reaching as far as the Knockout stage in the former.

Impact previously played for teams such as Cloud9 and Team Liquid, with whom he qualified for Worlds every year from 2016 to 2020, and won multiple domestic titles. Impact, however, made a name for himself as one of League’s greatest players back in 2013, when he secured the Summoner’s Cup with a legendary SKT T1 lineup, which included players like Faker and Bengi.

FlyQuest is still lacking a jungler for 2023, but according to reports, the org is set to sign TSM’s Spica.