An image of the UrfWick skin from League of Legends, which decorates this werewolf in a onesie.
Image via Riot Games.
Category:
League of Legends

Riot addresses Blue Essence and account level XP earn rates: ‘We meaningfully screwed up on this one’

Turns out spending hundreds of hours for a single champion isn't fun.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|

Published: Jan 15, 2025 12:41 pm

After Riot Games reworked the Blue Essence system and others in its 15th Season, League of Legends saw a significant outrage among players who pointed out a significantly reduced currency income. The developer has now taken a look at the situation and promised to fix it as soon as possible.

In an address to players on Jan. 15, Riot came clean about its flawed implementation of the new battle pass system in League. “We meaningfully screwed up,” the company wrote, and vowed to amend the system to make Blue Essence earning much higher for players across the board. While the changes did positively impact more casual players, Riot said its hardcore player base has suffered significantly, with their Blue Essence income dropping by up to a whopping 75 percent. With the changes, which are set to go live with the Act 2 Pass, players should be seeing up to a 22-percent increase in their currency income compared to pre-pass systems, and this includes both casual and more hardcore fans.

A woman wearing an ornamental hood and a golden mask watches through a strange webbed window in the 2025 seasonal trailer for League of Legends.
League underwent massive changes with a whole entire canon cinematic dedicated to this year’s season. Image via Riot Games

For those who were out of the loop, Riot changed how Blue Essence is obtained with the 2025 season, relegating them to the new battle pass system. By completing missions and milestones, players would be able to fill up their BE bank and, thus, purchase any champion they want, free of charge. But according to more than one Reddit post, it would take up to 882 hours to get enough Blue Essence to purchase a single champion. Previously, battle passes awarded players with champion capsules which granted a random champion that one could either unlock or salvage for extra BE to be spent on something they actually wanted.

It’s good to see Riot coming clean and assessing the situation properly. Whether these changes will turn out to be profitable for players in practice remains to be seen once they’re implemented in Patch 25.S1.3 (new nomenclature for League‘s patches also came with the new season).

Author
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.