Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization

The veteran mid laner is looking for a new home.

Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today.

Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.

We'd like to thank @Bjergsen for everything this past year.



We had so many memories and fun experiences, now we're looking forward to see you continue on with your legacy.

Bjergsen’s contract is still active in the League global contract database. His contract with the team was set to expire following the end of next season.

