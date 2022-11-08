Doublelift reportedly on the brink of forming a super team for 2023 season

America’s sweetheart and star AD carry, Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng, retired last year after yet another unsuccessful run at Worlds with TSM. Streaming and playing solo queue, Doublelift has been hinting he’d be more than happy to return to the LCS. Today, he’s on the brink of once again forming a super team.

Travis Gafford, independent League of Legends content creator and interviewer, revealed that the leading candidate for Doublelift’s long-awaited return to pro is currently 100 Thieves.

excited for next year 🙂 — Yiliang Peng (@Doublelift1) November 8, 2022

100T is reportedly working towards establishing an all-star team with names like Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg, Mingyi “Spica” Lu, and Alan “Busio” Cwalina. Although there was no mention of a top laner, it seems Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho could still be in contention for the spot on this super team.

While nothing has been agreed to right now, sources say that the leading candidate for Doublelift's return to pro is currently 100t.



If that does occur, the LEADING candidates for the roster are Bjergsen, Spica, and Busio. Ssumday is not out of consideration either. pic.twitter.com/mm0rILjSHg — Travis Gafford (@TravisGafford) November 8, 2022

Although nothing is currently set in stone, it would be more than exciting to see not only Doublelift come back, but also Doublelift and Bjergsen on the same team once again. We’re also curious to see how this team would work together under the new management and once they start facing their first obstacles. Nonetheless, the team look and sound promising and this will, hopefully, begin a new era for NA.