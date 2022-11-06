Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report

Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger.

[Sources] CoreJJ 🇰🇷 has agreed to re-sign with Team Liquid pic.twitter.com/jWPXOKO3J0 — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) November 5, 2022

CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS titles while attending three straight League World Championships between 2019 and 2021.

CoreJJ’s contract with Liquid is set to expire on Nov. 21, according to the League global contract database. If he is extended before that deadline, CoreJJ won’t have the chance to hit unrestricted free agency.

CoreJJ’s lane partner, AD carry Hans Sama, was released by Team Liquid earlier in the year. He will reportedly join G2 Esports next season, according to a report by Seeger earlier this week. Liquid is also reportedly moving on from mid laner Bjergsen, who joined the organization prior to the 2022 season.

At the Academy level, Liquid could be losing backup support Eyla, whose contract with the team is expiring on Nov. 21, as well.

Photo via Riot Games

Eyla, who is well-regarded as one of the strongest players, let alone supports, in the Academy scene, played on Liquid’s starting lineup during the early portion of the 2022 season. During the first two weeks of the season, CoreJJ could not get a United States visa approved in time to play in the LCS, meaning Eyla had to step in for the team.

Additionally, the contract of Academy-level ADC Yeon was extended through the 2024 season by Liquid last month, meaning that a potential bottom lane partnership between Yeon and CoreJJ could be Liquid’s gameplan for next season.

The 2022-23 League free agency window will open in earnest when contracts around the globe expire on Nov. 21.