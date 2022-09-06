The MVP jungler is now looking for a new home.

Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.

Spica played 166 games for TSM in the LCS between 2019 and his release.

The jungler, who is still just 21, announced the news in a tweet on Sept. 6, confirming he is now able to talk to other League orgs ahead of the 2023 season.

“TSM has terminated my contract, so I am a free agent, effective today,” he wrote in the update. “Thanks to all the fans for the four years of overwhelming support. I’m excited for what’s coming next.”

The Chinese-born jungler has yet to announce if he has found a new team.

TSM has terminated my contract so I am a free agent effective today. Thanks to all the fans for the 4 years of overwhelming support and I'm excited for whats coming next. — Spica (@Spicalol) September 6, 2022

This roster move from TSM brings a four-year relationship between Spica and the heavyweight League org to a close. The 21-year-old joined the team’s Academy roster in April 2019 before joining the main lineup for brief stints in Spring’s regular season and a do-or-die playoffs series in the Summer postseason.

Spica returned to TSM’s development roster for Spring 2020, where his Academy squad ran 3rd-4th in playoffs. He was moved into the main squad full-time from the start of Summer.

The move paid off nearly instantly for TSM and Spica alike: the League team—which also included Bjergsen, Doublelift, and Biofrost—managed fourth in the regular season before an incredible lower bracket run to win the LCS 2020 Summer Playoffs with a 3–2 grand final victory over FlyQuest.

The team then suffered a memorable 0–6 humiliation in Worlds groups and veterans Bjergsen and Doublelift retired from competitive League of Legends.

Photo via Getty Images for Riot Games

Spica and the squad returned in 2021 with fresh faces like Huni, PowerOfEvil, and big money signing SwordArt. The team had strong results, including third in the Mid-Season Showdown and a top-spot finish in Summer regular season, the latter of which netted Spica his first All-Pro nomination and the LCS MVP crown.

The team missed playoffs in Spring 2022 and ran 5th-6th in the Championship.