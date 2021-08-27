TSM jungler Spica wins 2021 LCS MVP award

In just his second full season as a professional League of Legends player, TSM jungler Spica has been awarded the 2021 LCS MVP award for his efforts throughout the season.

This season, Spica led TSM to a first-place finish in the LCS regular season, where the team went 30-15. TSM gathered 18 wins in the Summer Split alone, tying 100 Thieves and Evil Geniuses for the most victories in the LCS during the second half of the season.

As for Spica, the sophomore jungler proved to be a workhorse for TSM this season, appearing in 81 games for the organization since the beginning of 2021. Across those 81 games, Spica posted a KDA of 3.7 in addition to a kill participation ratio of 69.6 percent, according to League stats site Games of Legends.

Spica entered the 2021 season as one of the LCS’ fresh-faced prodigies looking to stake his claim on the league. The LCS’ rebrand campaign earlier this year featured the upstart TSM jungler as the centerpiece of the league’s “Made By Many” movement alongside other young players, such as Team Liquid’s Tactical and 100 Thieves’ FBI.

Last weekend, TSM failed to qualify for the 2021 World Championship after falling at the hands of Cloud9 in the quarterfinals of the LCS Championship bracket. Despite TSM’s many successes during the regular season, they were forced to settle for a fourth-place finish in the LCS postseason.

With Spica bringing home the LCS MVP award just days after falling short of Worlds, this season will mark the first time since 2015 that the LCS MVP won’t be in attendance at the World Championship. The last player to win the award and fail to qualify for Worlds was former Team Impulse jungler Rush.

Spica and TSM will return to the LCS stage at the start of next season. The 20-year-old MVP jungler is signed to TSM through the end of the 2022 professional season.

