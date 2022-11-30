Worlds 2022 champion reportedly flirting with move to Team Liquid

One of the most exciting pickups of the offseason.

One player from DRX’s League of Legends World Championship-winning roster is set to fly to North America. According to a report from Blix.gg’s Alejandro Gomis today, Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon has reached a verbal agreement with Team Liquid and is set to become the team’s starting jungler in the LCS for the upcoming season.

Based on the latest report, Pyosik will complete the full Korean-speaking roster that the org planned for 2023, coached by former SKT T1 world champion Jang “MaRin” Gyeong-hwan.

According to independent journalists Brieuc Seeger and Travis Gafford, Park “Summit” Woo-tae will return to NA as Liquid’s starting top laner. For the mid lane and ADC positions, Liquid confirmed Harry “Haeri” Kang and Sean “Yeon” Sung will be promoted from the academy team. Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in will be the starting support.

Pyosik has never competed in another team aside from DRX. He started from the academy team and was quickly promoted to the main team where he became the franchise player over the last two years.

After some disappointing results in 2021, Pyosik was part of the miracle run that brought DRX from almost missing LCK playoffs to winning Worlds 2022, beating T1 3-2 in the finals. Despite the results, the DRX roster wasn’t able to stick together, with Kim “Zeka” Geon-woo, Hwang “Kingen” Seong-hoon and Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu already reaching agreements with other squads.

With Pyosik set to join Liquid, BeryL is the only player left from the Worlds-winning lineup to have not locked a team.